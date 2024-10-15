Sick New World is new to the festival scene, but the event — focused on rock, goth, and alternative music — launched with a bang with the 2023 edition. 2024 delivered more of the same greatness, and now we have news of the 2025 edition.

It’s going down at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on April 12, and it’s headlined by Metallica and Linkin Park. Aside from them, the lineup also includes Queens Of The Stone Age, The Flaming Lips, Mastodon, Evanescence, Gojira, AFI, Tomahawk, 311, Daron Malakian And Scars On Broadway, The Sisters Of Mercy, Meshuggah, Cradle Of Filth, and more. The fest will also feature a reunion of Acid Bath, giving their first performance in nearly three decades.

As for tickets, there’s a pre-sale that starts October 18 at 10 a.m. PT, and fans interested can receive an access code for that by signing up for the festival SMS list now via the festival website. Tickets that remain after the pre-sale will be sold in the general on-sale starting October 18 at 2 p.m. PT.

GA, GA+, VIP, and Platinum tickets will be available. VIP tickets include “preferred viewing areas, shaded seating, charging stations, air-conditioned restrooms, a dedicated entry lane into the festival,” and more. Platinum tickets, meanwhile, offer “all amenities of VIP, plus complimentary curated bites, hors d’oeuvres, beer, wine, cocktails, and nonalcoholic beverages within the Platinum Lounge, transportation between stages, a dedicated concierge team, complimentary locker rentals,” and more.