Linkin Park Appears To Be Teasing An International Tour In 2025

Linkin Park‘s website currently lists only two live shows in 2025: one in Las Vegas at Sick New World Festival, and another in Columbus, Ohio, for the Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival. That might be changing very soon.

A number of venues across the globe, including London’s Wembley Stadium and Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, have been sharing images on social media with banners reading “Counting To Zero” being changed to “Counting From Zero.” There’s also a cryptic tease for something being announced at 7 a.m. ET on November 14. The most popular theory is that the reformed Linkin Park will announce a tour behind their new album, From Zero, on that date.

The “Counting From Zero” tease also popped up for Moody Center in Austin, Texas; CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland; United Center in Chicago, Illinois; Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado; Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan; Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee; T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri; Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey; BOK Center in Tulsa; and Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, among many others. There’s also international venues in Germany, Italy, and France.

Linkin Park had been on hiatus since 2017 following the death of lead singer Chester Bennington, but the group reformed earlier this year with a new vocalist, Emily Armstrong.

From Zero is out 11/15 via Warner Records.