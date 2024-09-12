Here Is Linkin Park’s ‘From Zero World Tour’ Setlist

After adding Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain to the lineup, Linkin Park is back.

They just played the first show of their From Zero World Tour yesterday (September 11), so we have a setlist (via setlist.fm). As expected, it draws largely from the band’s classic era, as songs from Hybrid Theory and Meteora took up over a third of the 27-song setlist.

Shinoda previously said of Armstrong and Brittain, “The more we worked with Emily and Colin, the more we enjoyed their world-class talents, their company, and the things we created. We feel really empowered with this new lineup and the vibrant and energized new music we’ve made together. We’re weaving together the sonic touchpoints we’ve been known for and still exploring new ones.”

Check out the setlist below, along with Linkin Park’s upcoming tour dates.