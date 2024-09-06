Yesterday (September 5), they made the big reveal : The band is indeed back, and there’s a new album (From Zero) and tour on the way. The biggest follow-up question from the announcement, though, is who is the new singer they just added?

Over the past couple weeks, Linkin Park has been teasing something, and the prevailing theory has been that the group was getting ready to reunite following the death of singer Chester Bennington.

Who Is Linkin Park’s New Singer Emily Armstrong?

Armstrong is the lead singer and co-founder of Los Angeles rock band Dead Sara. The group released a self-titled debut album in 2012, and it spawned what remains Dead Sara’s most successful single: “Weatherman,” which ranked on the Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart. Their 2015 album, Pleasure To Meet You, was a top-10 release on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums chart. In a 2013 interview, Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl proclaimed, “Dead Sara should be the next biggest rock band in the world.”

Also joining Linkin Park is Colin Brittain, a songwriter/producer for artists like G Flip, Illenium, and One OK Rock who will play drums for LP. The band lineup currently features Armstrong, Brittain, Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Phoenix, and Joe Hahn. Rob Bourdon, a founding member of Linkin Park, is no longer in the group.

In a press release, Shinoda said of Armstrong and Brittain, “The more we worked with Emily and Colin, the more we enjoyed their world-class talents, their company, and the things we created. We feel really empowered with this new lineup and the vibrant and energized new music we’ve made together. We’re weaving together the sonic touchpoints we’ve been known for and still exploring new ones.”

The new members’ first song with the band, “The Emptiness Machine,” is out now, so watch the video above. Find the From Zero cover art and tracklist below, along with Linkin Park’s upcoming tour dates.

Linkin Park’s From Zero Album Cover Artwork