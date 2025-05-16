Lola Young’s ‘One Thing’ Video Packs A Major Punch

Lola Young had a breakout 2024 with her album This Wasn’t Meant for You Anyway, featuring hit single “Messy.” Now, following a high-profile set at Coachella, the South London singer has released a new song, “One Thing.” The chorus packs a punch, not unlike the swing Young takes while sparring in a boxing ring in the song’s music video. But what is the titular “One Thing”? Well…

Young described “One Thing” as “a song that on first listen sounds like I’m talking about one thing. Sex. Which I am, of course. However sex in itself is never about one thing.” About the Dave Meyers-directed video, she added, “I wanted to make a song and music video that is thought-provoking and highlights sex being both a fun and light thing, not always meaningful, as well as showing how gender roles can be reversed.”

Last year, “Messy” peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also became the first debut single from a female artist since Lorde’s “Royals” (!) to reach the top of both the Pop and Alternative Airplay charts. You can catch Young at All Things Go in both the Washington D.C. and New York City dates.

You can listen to “One Thing” above.