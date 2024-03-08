Supergroup Boygenius has had an incredible past 12 months. From releasing their full-length debut album, performing at Coachella and SXSW, and pulling in several Grammy nominations, Boygenius has proven to be inescapable. Now, Boygenius — which is comprised of artists Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus — can add another feat to their collective resume.

Today (March 7), Boygenius and its members’ names were categories on the iconic game show, Jeopardy. The latter four of six categories were labeled “Boy Genius,” “Bridgers,” “Baker,” and “The Tallest One.” Though there was no direct allusion to Dacus’ name, Dacus is the tallest of the group.

Dacus herself was actually an answer for the “Tallest One” category in a prompt presented to actor Ike Barinholtz.

‘Lucy Dacus’ was also one of the answers in the category for ‘The Tallest One’ pic.twitter.com/V7VypvR4K1 — boygenius source (@boygeniussource) March 8, 2024

Boygenius is currently on hiatus, but at the end of last year, the ladies spoke with Variety about their dynamic and how their musical chemistry has proven rewarding throughout the group’s journey.

“This collaboration is as important to each of us, if not more important, than our solo work,” she says. “And I bet a lot of supergroups are, even internally, thinking of it as a side project or a momentary thing.”

You can see clips from the Jeopardy episode above.