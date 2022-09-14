Lucy Dacus And Her Red Rocks Audience Sing ‘Happy Birthday’ To Her Dad

At one of her shows earlier this year, Lucy Dacus invited her dad onstage to help her cover Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing In The Dark,” which she released her own rendition of in 2019 to celebrate the legendary singer’s birthday. Yesterday, to celebrate her dad’s birthday, she had the crowd at her Colorado show join her in singing “Happy Birthday” to him.

A fan shared a clip of the moment, adding the caption: “Wholesome @lucydacus dad content at Red Rocks.” The “Night Shift” performer quote-tweeted it, writing, “got 10,000 people to sing happy birthday to my dad :’).” It was obviously a special moment; her dad looks overjoyed.

got 10,000 people to sing happy birthday to my dad :’) https://t.co/iEcflz7UbN — Lucy Dacus (@lucydacus) September 14, 2022

Dacus’ live shows are known to be intimate, heartwarming experiences. In February, she announced that she would be playing Detroit’s Majestic Theatre while laying on a couch due to significant back issues. “I am both sorry and also pleased to offer this most humiliating and hilarious moment to you good people of Detroit,” she wrote in a tweet at the time. “I am telling myself I am punk for this please do not say otherwise I’m fragile.” While this might sound uncomfortable or strange, her open-minded fans were supportive and grateful for her persistence, and it turned out to be a great show.