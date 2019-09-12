Lucy Dacus Celebrates Bruce Springsteen’s Birthday With A ‘Dancing In The Dark’ Cover

At the start of the year, Lucy Dacus announced that throughout 2019, she would be releasing a series of songs based on some big holidays. One day on the list stands out, though: Dacus has released or plans to release songs for Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day (and Taurus season), Independence Day, Springsteen’s Birthday, Halloween, Christmas, and New Year’s.

No, Bruce Springsteen’s birthday (he turns 70 on September 23) is not a federally recognized holiday, but it’s enough of an excuse for Dacus to share a cover of “Dancing In The Dark.” She keeps the lively tempo of the song intact, but brings a more modern indie rock aesthetic to the classic track.

Dacus has spoken reverently of Springsteen on multiple occasions, like when she said to Rolling Stone earlier this year, “Bruce’s birthday should be a national holiday. It definitely is in the Dacus household. […] I hated him in middle school because my dad loved him so much, but then if you listen, it’s undeniable that he is a poet and a keen observer of the world. And the songs are bops. He has the gift of making songs that feel good but contain depth, and ask something from his listeners.”

Meanwhile, Dacus just began a stretch of fall North American tour dates, which will keep her on the road until early November. This comes after Dacus was forced to cancel European shows this summer for health reasons.

Listen to Dacus’ cover of “Dancing In The Dark” above.