Back in November 2021, Lucy Dacus wrote on Twitter, “the show must go on was a bad take, the show actually does not have to go on.” It would seem she’s had a change of heart since then, though, because last night, the show went on at Detroit’s Majestic Theatre despite Dacus facing significant back issues.

Ahead of last night’s performance, she shared a photo of herself laying down that includes the text, “sup, I have two herniated discs and the only way I’m not in pain is laying down SO tonight’s show I will be singing from a couch, I am both sorry and also pleased to offer this most humiliating and hilarious moment to you good people of Detroit.” She added in the tweet, “I am telling myself I am punk for this please do not say otherwise I’m fragile.”

I am telling myself I am punk for this please do not say otherwise I'm fragile pic.twitter.com/qpdu6rOUCq — Lucy Dacus (@lucydacus) February 10, 2022

Indeed, photos and video from the concert show that Dacus did go through with her plan and sang while reclined on a couch, which was spruced up for the stage with plants running along the top of it.

obsessed with the absolute rockstar energy of @lucydacus sitting up on a couch 💕 pic.twitter.com/GkNdmHjHMy — micaela (@MicaelaTore) February 11, 2022

Lucy Dacus siting from a couch because she threw out her back is a serve tbh pic.twitter.com/HbFwrOiKct — we all gonna die huh (@perl_the_engin) February 11, 2022

A fan noted that, as if often the case, there’s a “The Simpsons did it first” moment that somewhat applies here: In the Season 19 episode The Homer Of Seville, Homer discovers he sings well while laying down, which leads to him joining the opera and singing while laying down. Joe Seiders of The New Pornographers also responded to Dacus’ tweet with a related story of his own, writing, “Badass, Lucy. I herniated at the end of a tour on the east coast and the only way I could get back home to L.A. was a cross country train, laying down. So f*cking impressed you played that show. Heal up soon!”

this is like the simpsons episode where homer could only sing lying down pic.twitter.com/1GXL6Eg5Hf — riley 🌨❄️ (@33rile) February 10, 2022

Badass, Lucy. I herniated at the end of a tour on the east coast and the only way I could get back home to L.A. was a cross country train, laying down. So fucking impressed you played that show. Heal up soon! ❤️ — Joe Seiders (@JoeSeiders) February 11, 2022

Watch clips from Dacus’ performance above.