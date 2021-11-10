When Lucy Dacus was touring in 2019, she ended half of her shows with the unreleased song “Thumbs.” The emotional and subdued song was was clearly a vulnerable number for her to perform, so much so that she would even go as far as to ask fans to not record it. Earlier this year, it was finally released as the lead single Dacus’ excellent new album, Home Video, which came out this summer. And now, Dacus has doubled down and released the full band arrangement version, which she titled “Thumbs Again.”

The new version seemingly represents how Dacus has leaned into the song — a fulcrum on an album about her formative experiences growing up in Virginia. It’s definitely a more approachable take on the track, almost as if the additional instrumentation is holding up Dacus and any reservations she might have felt in the past about the moments painted in the song. With the release, also comes a wave of North American tour dates (with support from Indigo De Souza) announced for February and March, in addition to her already-announced European tour.

Listen to “Thumbs Again” above, check out Lucy Dacus’s 2022 North American tour dates below, and get tickets here.

02/09/2022 — Pitts, PA @ Stage AE *

02/10/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic *

02/11/2022 — Newport, KY @ Ovation *

02/12/2022 — Indy, IN @ Egyptian Room *

02/14/2022 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Ballroom Valentine’s Day *

02/15/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall (rescheduled date) * – SOLD OUT

02/17/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave (rescheduled date * – SOLD OUT

02/18/2022 — Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theatre (rescheduled date) * – SOLD OUT

02/19/2022 — Lawrence, KS @ Liberty *

02/20/2022 — OK City, OK @ Tower Theatre *

02/23/2022 — Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre *

02/24/2022 — Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel *

02/25/2022 — C-Ville, VA @ Jefferson *

02/26/2022 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony *

03/01/2022 — Toronto, ONT @ Danforth Music Hall (rescheduled date) *

03/02/2022 — Montreal, QUE @ Corona Theatre (rescheduled date) *

03/03/2022 — Providence, RI @ The Strand

03/05/2022 — Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head

* with support from Indigo De Souza