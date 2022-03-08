Last year, Lucy Dacus released her third studio album Home Video, which featured the fan-favorite deep-cut “Thumbs” and the bittersweet single “Hot & Heavy.” Last month, just in time for Valentine’s Day, she returned with the new song “Kissing Lessons,” which, at first, was not available on streaming services but only through an actual telephone call because of her knack for creative marketing (before she officially unveiled “Thumbs,” she mailed fans VHS tapes with the track on it).

She brought “Kissing Lessons” to Late Night With Seth Meyers last night. She sings the wholesome story of a first kiss: “Rachel was a year older / When I was in the second grade / I thought she might know everything / I took her word like a golden ring / I asked her how to win my man / And she said, ‘I know just the thing’ / Gave me lipgloss and a hair toss / And, after school, a lesson in kissing.”

She is also standing, which is notable (and exciting!) because she’s been performing her set on tour while laying on a couch due to two herniated discs (“I am telling myself I am punk for this please do not say otherwise I’m fragile,” she had said about that arrangement.)

Watch her performance of “Kissing Lessons” above.