A festival that prides itself on giving back, Phoenix’s M3F Fest announced its 2022 lineup and it’s a doozy. Soul singer Leon Bridges, electronic producer Zhu, British electro fusionists Jungle, and ace Canadian producer Kaytranada are leading the way for the festival’s slate. It’s a handsome set of headliners for the modestly-sized festival that brings together 25,000 people across two days.

Taking place from March 4 to 5, 2022 at Margaret T. Hance Park in bustling downtown Phoenix, M3F Fest really sets itself apart with a commitment to donating 100 percent of proceeds to charity. In the past two years of the fest alone, $1.1 million was donated. The three primary beneficiaries that M3F supports are the Music Therapy Program at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, the Northern Arizona Chapter of Habitat for Humanity and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. But there’s a super impressive list of over two dozen other organizations that benefit from the festival’s economic drive that can be found here.

Aside from the aforementioned artists, other acts on the lineup include Arizona, Bryce Vine, Whethan, Cautious Clay, Surf Mesa, and Blue DeTiger, among others.

The full list of artists on the lineup can be seen below and tickets are on sale now on the M3F Fest website.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.