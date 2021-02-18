Music

Kaytranada And TikTok Celebrate Black History Month With The Electric ‘Caution’

Canadian dance producer extraordinaire Kaytranada teams up with TikTok to celebrate Black History Month via his groovy new single, “Caution.” The bouncy, electric track is the latest sound on TikTok users can add to their videos as they make up elaborate dance routines and prank their parents. TikTok will continue rolling out more BHM-inspired sounds throughout the month, including a cover of the 1971 gospel song “Like A Ship” sung by Leon Bridges, and will cap the month with a live concert featuring Saweetie, Snoop Dogg, and Tyga.

Kaytranada had a relatively chill 2020, contributing tracks to Tinashe’s “Worst In Me” and JID’s “JIDtranada Freestyle” around Halloween after remixing Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” in September. He also helped his brother Lou Phelps with his mixtape Extra! Extra!, including producing the beat for “Nike Shoe Box” featuring Problem. He also contributed heavily to VanJess’ new album Homegrown.

Meanwhile, TikTok continues to be the latest hub for artists to connect with their fans. Doja Cat’s 2019 song “Streets” was recently vaulted onto the Hot 100 behind the sexy #SilhouetteChallenge, while SZA saw her unreleased song unofficially renamed by TikTok teens. As dances and challenges become more popular on the app — and more crucial to artists’ success — big names like Cardi B have embraced the trend, even though they’ve faced some criticism over “pandering” to the app. With that said, TikTok is going out of its way to make itself the new place to discover new music with its original songs and live concerts, making it one of the more potent tools in any musician’s arsenal.

Listen to “Caution” above.

