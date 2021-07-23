Leon Bridges Busts A Move In A Slick New Video For ‘Steam’

Leon Bridges‘ third album Gold-Diggers Sound is out today, and to celebrate, the Texas soul luminary is releasing a video for album single “Steam.” On top of being a silky-smooth song, “Steam” has Bridges in full-on groove mode. Over the course of several scenes, Bridges moves in synchronized steps with friends (and occasionally solo), while other scenes are more overtly sedate, with the camera moving through clusters of trees in twilight.

Following his last album, 2018’s Good Thing, Gold-Diggers Sound has a few singles already out, including “Sweeter,” “Motorbike,” and “Why Don’t You Touch Me.” Prior to sharing “Motorbike,” Leon gave some insight about Gold-Diggers Sound. “I created this world with @rickyreed and @natemercereau at Gold Diggers Studio in East Hollywood over the course of two very long years,” Bridges wrote in an Instagram post. “With immense joy, greater purpose, and sometimes doubt, I labored over these eleven songs, but the record truly came together when I immersed myself in everything @golddiggersla making it my home, my escape, and the center of my creative world.”

The singer added, “The record features some remarkably talented friends, longtime collaborators and I believe it’s my most personal album yet.” Gold-Diggers Sound is highlighted by guest appearances from Terrace Martin, Ink, and Robert Glasper.

Press play on the video for “Steam” above.

Gold-Diggers Sound is out now via Columbia Records. Get it here.