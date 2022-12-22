Earlier this holiday season, Phoebe Bridgers released “So Much Wine,” a poignant cover of The Handsome Family’s emotional Christmas ballad. Her peer Christian Lee Hutson unveiled a melancholy rendition of “Silent Night.” Now, Mac DeMarco is here to lift our spirits with a pleasant cover of “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas.”

The “Chamber Of Reflection” singer covered “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” last year and covers a different Christmas song every year as a part of his tradition. “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” comes with an entertaining video of DeMarco riding on a motorcycle dressed in a large blow-up of Santa alongside Dan McNeill in a blow-up gingerbread man.

Earlier this year, DeMarco teamed up with Snail Mail for the unserious release “A Cuckhold’s Refrain – Peppermint Patty”: “I got the beef / You got the cheese / I’ll be the cuck / You be the tease,” Lindsey Jordan kicked off the song singing.

DeMarco also joined Domi & JD Beck on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon at the beginning of this month to perform the song “Two Shrimps.” He was featured on their debut album Not Tight, which was nominated for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album at the 2023 Grammys.

Watch the video for “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” above.