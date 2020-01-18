Mac DeMarco Raised $210,000 For Australian Bushfire Relief Through A Charity BBQ

The Australian bushfires are ravaging the country, affecting air quality and killing an estimated one billion animals. The world has been watching images and news coming out of the devastating fires and many celebrities are stepping up to the plate. Most recently, Pink did her part to aid the relief by donating a hefty sum of half a million to the fire relief. Mac DeMarco is also doing what he can. The indie rocker organized a charity BBQ last Sunday and raised an impressive sum of money for the relief fund.

Mac DeMarco and his friends united to throw a charity BBQ in Melbourne. A lineup of local and international musicians banded together with DeMarco to throw the event Grill For Good. King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, Laura Jean, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Chai, and Julia Jacklin also donated their time to the event. Thousands showed up to the BBQ and the group ended up raising a whopping $210,000 as a result. “Everything’s getting burnt up. I’m just trying to help out,” said DeMarco in an interview with local Melbourne ABC News.

Proceeds from the event were split between organizations Wildlife Victoria, a not-for-profit emergency response service assisting native wildlife in need, and the Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities, supporting and empowering indigenous communities affected by the fires.

Mac DeMarco is currently on a world tour supporting his recent record, Here Comes The Cowboy.