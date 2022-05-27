Indie

Hearing Mick Jagger’s Praise Lifted Machine Gun Kelly During A Bad Day

In recent days, Rolling Stones leader Mick Jagger has taken to speaking on the new generation of artists. He compared Harry Styles to himself (not favorably) recently, but a few weeks before that, he offered some praise for Machine Gun Kelly, saying, “In rock music, you need energy and there have not been a lot of new rock singers around. Now there are a few: You have Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly. That kind of post-punk vibe makes me think there is still a bit of life in rock and roll.”

Well, MGK was on The Tonight Show yesterday and during his chat with Jimmy Fallon, he offered a reaction to the compliment.

Kelly noted he heard the news “on a bad day” and continued, “It was a day… I’m polarizing to people for some reason, so there was a lot of… you can just feel a lot of hate coming at you sometimes. I just remember, I was feeling it that morning, and then I read that quote, and then I just said… ‘I didn’t say it.'”

Elsewhere during the show, Kelly and Fallon did a “Mad Lib Theater” segment, so check that out below and watch the interview above.

