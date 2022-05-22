Harry Styles is riding a sweet high at the moment. His first single of the year, “As It Was,” has spent three weeks atop the Billboard singles chart to become his first song to be No. 1 for multiple weeks. He just released his third album Harry’s House and it arrives as a 13-song effort that’s primed for a No. 1 debut next week. Despite all of this good, there’s one person who isn’t too keen on Harry at the moment. That person is Mick Jagger who took some shots at Harry in a recent interview with The London Times.

After saying that he and Harry have “an easy relationship,” Jagger went on a bit of a tear against the “As It Was” singer. “I mean, I used to wear a lot more eye make-up than him. Come on, I was much more androgynous,” he said. “And he doesn’t have a voice like mine or move on stage like me; he just has a superficial resemblance to my younger self, which is fine — he can’t help that.”

Jagger’s comment came as a bit of a shock to some, especially as Harry has praised Jagger on multiple occasions. Furthermore, during a 2015 interview, Jagger called Harry “very decent” and said he’s “got it going on.” Those kinder comments are in the past thanks to Jagger’s latest words, and fans of Harry took to Twitter to give him a piece of their mind.

You can see the posts about Jagger’s comments below and read his full interview with The London Times here.

im not a big harry styles fan but mick jagger is actually the most annoying guy, every time i hear about him i find him more and more sad https://t.co/8hnZluivZc — clara (@sadluigi4) May 21, 2022

I woke up to Mick Jagger being jealous of Harry Styles🤣 a minor riff — Y’all hurry up🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸 (@sowegaCat) May 22, 2022

why is mick jagger being weird about harry styles? why is he starting a duck measuring contest at this point in his life? — 🐌 putrid xx (@aboxofteeth) May 21, 2022

I’m not a Harry Styles fan but I’ve got some mixed feelings about Mick Jagger dumping on the younger generation of musicians…petty… — Neeks (@FunkyBrickHouse) May 22, 2022

Mick Jagger hating on Harry Styles is just sour grapes. — Becs (@Becs) May 22, 2022

Mick Jagger needs to shut the fuck up. MGK is a rock god but Harry Styles is superficial??? JUST SAY YOU FEEL INFERIOR TO HIM!!!! — 👹 (@tokertrash) May 22, 2022

we get it, you're old. it's okay to be old. it's not a bad thing at all, actually. but there's also no reason to be salty about harry – he's just doing his own thing and having fun while doing it.

he doesn't want to be the mick jagger of his generation. he's its harry styles. 💐 https://t.co/0Ki0kfxTy8 — june (@harrysfrnd) May 22, 2022

Its behind a paywall but wow, Mick Jagger can't be gracious. Harry Styles' perfromance at the VMAs is one of the best performances I have ever seen. Its weird for Jagger to diss one the greatest performers alive today. https://t.co/7W31mQBuN5 — Tom (@HabimusTom) May 22, 2022

Mick Jagger being a full on hater to Harry Styles is so telling. You really can’t respect other peoples work and understand people have different styles? He sounds so pompous and narcissistic in that interview. — Becca 🤍 (@2000wattsRAWRT) May 21, 2022

Harry’s House is out now via Columbia Records. You can stream it here.