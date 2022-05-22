Harry Styles 2022 TODAY Show
Harry Styles is riding a sweet high at the moment. His first single of the year, “As It Was,” has spent three weeks atop the Billboard singles chart to become his first song to be No. 1 for multiple weeks. He just released his third album Harry’s House and it arrives as a 13-song effort that’s primed for a No. 1 debut next week. Despite all of this good, there’s one person who isn’t too keen on Harry at the moment. That person is Mick Jagger who took some shots at Harry in a recent interview with The London Times.

After saying that he and Harry have “an easy relationship,” Jagger went on a bit of a tear against the “As It Was” singer. “I mean, I used to wear a lot more eye make-up than him. Come on, I was much more androgynous,” he said. “And he doesn’t have a voice like mine or move on stage like me; he just has a superficial resemblance to my younger self, which is fine — he can’t help that.”

Jagger’s comment came as a bit of a shock to some, especially as Harry has praised Jagger on multiple occasions. Furthermore, during a 2015 interview, Jagger called Harry “very decent” and said he’s “got it going on.” Those kinder comments are in the past thanks to Jagger’s latest words, and fans of Harry took to Twitter to give him a piece of their mind.

You can see the posts about Jagger’s comments below and read his full interview with The London Times here.

Harry’s House is out now via Columbia Records. You can stream it here.

