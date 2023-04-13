Indie-pop duo Magdalena Bay is making their Coachella debut tomorrow (April 14). Ahead of their upcoming performance, the two have shared a third installment in their mini mix series.

Over the course of 15 minutes, Magdalena Bay delivers a trippy whirlwind of sounds. The mix opens with the jazzy, thumpy “Slug Song,” before it transitions into the percussion-heavy, ’80s-inspired “Exo.” The mix’s accompanying music video sees the two dancing, singing, and playing music while moving against hypnotic visual effects.

The clip for the breezy “2 Wheel Drive” features scenes of Magdalena Bay’s Mica Tenenbaum riding her bike into a forest, juxtaposed with images of aliens. The song then transitions to poppy, electronic “Top Dog,” which sees Tenenbaum and producer Matthew Lewin playing with animated dogs in a cartoon dog house.

“Our mini mixes delve into eclectic sounds, sometimes pastiche,” said Magdalena Bay in a statement. “We feel less pressure while making them than with a more serious release so they naturally have a fun spirit to them. The mini mix knows no bounds in terms of genre or stylings. The only rule is we try to keep the songs relatively short, but we don’t really enforce that all too much.”

You can watch the video for “Mini Mix Vol. 3” above, and find the EP’s cover art and tracklist below.

1. “Slug Song”

2. “EXO”

3. “2 Wheel Drive”

4. “Top Dog”

5. “Tonguetwister”

6. “Wandering Eyes”

7. “Slug Song (Reprise)”

Mini Mix Vol. 3 is out now via Luminelle Recordings. Find more information here.