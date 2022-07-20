Released last year, Magdalena Bay’s Mercurial World is explores the boundaries of hyperpop while remaining in a fluid, ethereal state. What the duo of Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin give up in frenetic beats, they make up for in dreamy soundscapes, presenting itself as more escapist than absurd.

Now Mercurial World Deluxe is coming out on September 23rd, which features 14 new tracks along with the original 14. Included are remixes, alternative takes, new songs, and more.

“The Deluxe is a mish mosh of sorts,” the band says in a statement. “An amalgamation of new songs that didn’t originally fit the flow of Mercurial World, of reimagined versions of existing album tracks by us and some talented remixers, plus some special secrets.”

Magdalena Bay have also shared a new remix of “Chaeri” by PC Music and Caroline Polachek producer Danny L Harle. It offers an energetic kick in the pants to the standout track and you can listen to it above.

Check out the Mercurial World Deluxe artwork and tracklist below.

1. “Secret 1”

2. “The End”

3. “Mercurial World”

4. “Unconditional”

5. “Dawning Of The Season”

6. “Secrets (Your Fire)”

7. “Secrets 2-9: Medley”

8. “You Lose!”

9. “Secret 10”

10. “You Lose! (8-Bit)”

11. “Something For 2 (Cecile Believe Remix)”

12. “Chaeri”

13. “Secret 11”

14. “Halfway”

15. “Hysterical Us”

16. “Secret 12”

17. “All You Do”

18. “Prophecy (Synth & Strings)”

19. “Follow The Leader”

20. “Secret 13”

21. “Chaeri (Danny L Harle Remix)”

22. “Chaeri (Piano & Strings)”

23. “Dominó (Spanish Version)”

24. “Dreamcatching”

25. “Secret 14”

26. “The Beginning”

27. “Mercurial World (Piano & Strings)”

28. “Secret 15”

Mercurial World Deluxe is out 9/23 via Luminelle.