Following last month’s announcement of the Mercurial World Deluxe edition of their breakthrough debut album, Los Angeles indie pop duo Magdalena Bay have released the new single, “All You Do.” The duo had indicated that Mercurial World Deluxe (out on September 23rd) features “an amalgamation of new songs that didn’t originally fit the flow of Mercurial World.” And this new single fits uniquely into that mold.

“All You Do” feels like more of an indie-rock tune that doesn’t have the more overtly electronic and hyperpop elements of the bulk of Mercurial World. It’s stripped down of mechanization to feel almost like a hammed-up demo of a Magdalena Bay song and stands out for a string arrangements that build as the song plays out. The production becomes increasingly decadent, with singer Mica Tenenbaum’s vocals layering on top of one another as the tempo picks up in the song. It all comes across like the hatching process of the full blown Magdalena Bay experience from Mercurial World.

Along with the 14 new cuts on the Deluxe album, Magdalena Bay are also heading out on a fall headlining tour that begins on September 28th in Vancouver and goes ends on November 26th in Miami. Check out all of those tour dates here.

Listen and watch the video for “All You Do” above.

Mercurial World Deluxe is out 9/23 via Luminelle. Pre-order it here.