Magdalena Bay’s visuals have typically explored technology, fantasy realms and explosions of color. Now, in the kaleidoscopic video for “Dreamcatcher,” the Los Angeles electro-pop duo of Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin have just totally raised the bar.

Part Waking Life and part Robin Williams’ What Dreams May Come, the “Dreamcatching” visual is like sitting in a multi-sensory virtual reality ride. Directed by visual artist Felix Green, it uses AI technology and Generative Adversarial Network (GAN) art to generate moving pictures based on text and images. To translate this geek speak, the video is a reflection of living, breathing artwork, all set to Magdalena Bay’s arresting hyperpop track from their 2021 album Mercurial World.

“‘Dreamcatching’ is about all the places you want to know and all the places you’ll never go,” the band said in a statement. “The video uses AI neural networks to create the landscapes and worlds we long for in the lyrics, a computer’s interpretation of our dreams.”

The duo have also just announced tour support slots for Flume, Porter Robinson, and Charli XCX, along with their already sold-out headlining dates.

Watch the video for “Dreamcatching” above and check out Magdalena Bay’s upcoming tour dates below.

03/23-26 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

03/27 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

03/30 – Portland, OR @ Holocene

04/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Popscene at Rickshaw Stop

04/02 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks %

04/22 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom*

04/23 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom*

04/29 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Lake Aragan Ballroom*

06/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion^

06/04 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live^

06/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE^

06/08 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

07/22 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

08/27-28 – Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic @ Brookside at the Rose Bowl

* supporting Charli XCX

^ supporting Flume

% supporting Porter Robinson

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.