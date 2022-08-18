Soccer Mommy’s ‘Shotgun’ Gets A Glitchy Remix By Magdalena Bay

Soccer Mommy‘s latest album Sometimes, Forever was a sprawling exploration of experimental sounds — so who better to remix a track from it than the glitchy, idiosyncratic Magdalena Bay? The hyperpop star helped make a new version of the stunning single “Shotgun,” transforming it into a pulsating, otherworldly song with synthesizers warping it and an exuberant beat giving it an extra kick.

Sometimes, Forever was unveiled in June and was produced with Daniel Lopatin, also known as Oneohtrix Point Never. In our interview with singer Sophie Allison about the album, she explained the meaning behind “Shotgun”: “It’s about this sense of fear and the overhanging of something bad because it’s about the beginning of falling in love — the really exciting feeling, but also you don’t know where it’s going. But that kind of sense of just giving your heart over to someone — it feels not too scary, just intense in general. I compare it to uppers — this kind of sense of heart racing, on edge, never knowing what’s going to happen next. There’s this uncertainty and nervousness and fear. But it’s also just supposed to be about that fun feeling, that excitement.”

Listen to Magdalena Bay’s hypnotizing remix of “Shotgun” above.