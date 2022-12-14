Picking a favorite song isn’t always easy. It depends on your current activity, mood, and even the season. But thankfully, Making A Mixtape has got you covered by finding the perfect songs to fit every mood, whether it’s a song to soundtrack a night out or to help you wallow in post-breakup blues. On the latest episode of Making A Mixtape, host Geoff Rickly and guest Matt FX share their picks for the best songs 2022 had to offer.

When it comes to choosing a track to curate the right vibe, Matt FX is an expert. For one, he is known for his role as Music Supervisor on Comedy Central’s acclaimed series Broad City. His work has also been cosigned by Forbes, who named him a “musical polymath,” and by the New York Times. Plus, he’s a DJ and record producer who often spins at NYC venues. Together on Making A Mixtape, Matt FX and Rickly name the best songs from this year that fit a range of moods by artists including Angel Olsen, Toro Y Moi, The 1975, and more.

Check out the 12th episode of Making A Mixtape above, listen to the “Best Of 2022” playlist below, and check out more of Uproxx’s Making A Mixtape series here.

Angel Olsen — “All The Good Times”

Toro Y Moi — “Millennium”

Nilüfer Yanya — “Midnight Sun”

Fontaines DC — “Roman Holiday”

Alvvays — “Pharmacist”

The 1975 — “Part Of The Band”

Alex G — “Runner”

Blue Hawaii — “L.O.V.E.”