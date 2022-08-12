In his new book, The Church Of Baseball, writer/director Ron Shelton talks about the making of Bull Durham and says, “The biggest mistake a sports movie can make is to have too much sports in it.” He would know, of course, helming films like Durham, White Men Can’t Jump, and Tin Cup, “sports movies” that stand out more for the characters at their heart than contrived moments of athletic glory.

I haven’t seen the entirety of Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham’s reimagining of A League Of Their Own (now a series on Amazon Prime that just debuted), so I can’t say with any certainty if there are any of those “big game” moments late in the season (like there were in the original film, the rare baseball movie that, like Major League, manages to break Shelton’s rule without consequence). It is clear, however, that while baseball is a big part of this, the creative heartbeat comes from the off-the-field drama, camaraderie, and relationships of characters that both recall the charm of the original and create opportunities for a broader audience to see themselves reflected on-screen as the show explores what life would have been like for women of color and queer characters in and around the All-American Girls Professional League.

We spoke with Jacobson about all of that recently, specifically, her eagerness for people to finally see the show after working on it for about a half-decade, getting Penny Marshall’s encouragement, building on the legacy of the original over replacing it. Jacobson also reflected on her experiences finding her team/place in the world through comedy and how the experiences of her character, Carson, echo that as she finds acceptance through baseball and her peers. Because isn’t that what it’s all about?

Was there any trepidation [at the start of this] just because of what it is and the affection that so many people have for it?

Yeah, I think there’s a lot of trepidation. Even from that first conversation [with co-creator Will Graham], we were talking about how we’re not remaking the movie, we’re really trying to reimagine it and tell those stories that weren’t told in the film. This IP is so important to so many people, the way it was to me, I care very much about this film.

I didn’t sign on to act in it for quite a while. I was in the middle of season four of Broad City and I was like, “I’m still doing this, how would I ever even do that?” I was just creating or writing and producing this with Will. And we were very much writing Carson with my voice in mind, but it’s a lot of pressure. And I think we both wanted this. But I think before I signed on to be in it too, I just wanted to make sure it felt very unique and could stand on its own. And that the tone here is pulling from the film in [how] we are harnessing the spirit and the joy and the energy of the film. But tonally, ours is really this balancing act of comedy and drama and diving into some of the bigger issues of these characters and their experiences. And so, I just had to get it to that point before I signed on. I’m so excited for this to come out, but I’m definitely nervous, too.

Do you pay attention to critics and what people say? Is it more about peers?

I think a little bit of both. You know, Ilana [Glazer] and I were so different. She’s so much better at ignoring critics and ignoring that feedback. And I feel like with Broad City I had the tendency to find the bad ones. The good feedback just didn’t impact me as much, which is wild. Why are they unequal weight? And why am I searching for something to reaffirm my biggest fear? I think that’s what it is. I don’t know. I’m off Twitter. I’ve been off Twitter for a couple of years, so I think that might be helpful in this next couple of months.

It’s always helpful [to not be on Twitter].

Ultimately, it is very interesting, the feedback and what critics say and what they think about the new characters we’re bringing to life. And who knows what will happen when it comes out, but I’m at a point where I’m like, “You know what, we’ve worked so hard on this.” I do care so much about this. And I’m at a point where I really am very proud of it. And so I hope I can maintain that being more important to me than what other people think about it.