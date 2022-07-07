The ever-evolving music industry will see its latest shift come this fall in Fort Mifflin, a National Historic Landmark and the oldest fort in military use in the United States. It is the only base in use that predates the Declaration of Independence and, now, a brand new music festival named Making Time, focused on the electronic genre, will make its way to the area on September 24 and 25.

The lineup includes some major names, such as Four Tet, Bicep, LSDXOXO, Floating Points and Sherelle. TSHA, named one of EDM.com’s Best Music Producers of 2021, will also make an appearance. Making Time’s first event will be produced in collaboration with Klip Collective, a well-known Philadelphia-based studio specializing in storytelling through lighting, animation, and sound design.

Other names on the lineup include Omar S, Interstellar Funk, Infinity Machine, Moon Rabbit In The Powder Magazine, Phil Yeah, Zillas on Acid, and many more. The Philadelphia area already hosts major festivals such as Made In America, Roots Picnic, and Philadelphia Folk Festival so the City of Brotherly Love is surely excited to add yet another spectacle, especially one focused specifically on electronic music.

Check out the full Making Time festival lineup and purchase tickets here.