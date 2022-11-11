Ahead of their upcoming tour, Manchester Orchestra has shared a new song, “No Rule.”

Their latest cut features the band’s Andy Hull singing over soft, lush guitars, as the instrumental builds up with heavier drum patterns, creating a feeling of triumph. The song then gradually slows down, as Hull delivers powerful, captivating vocals.

“Talked to the Angel of Death / Kept my sins in a separate compartment / Watching you bend as you wept / Let’s destroy the limousine /Now that I’ve emptied my head / I am chasing you,” Hull sings.

In a statement, the band revealed that they originally wrote the song during the sessions for their 2021 album, The Million Masks Of God, however, they weren’t satisfied with the initial song, and therefore, did not include it on the album’s final tracklist.

“We are very proud to release our new song ‘No Rule’ into the world,” said Hull in a statement. “Written and worked on during the Million Masks sessions, this brave soul took a little longer to cook than the rest. We hope you enjoy. All Love. M.O.”

Check out “No Rule” above, and Manchester Orchestra’s tour dates below.

11/11 — Memphis, TN @ Soundstage at Graceland

11/12 — New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

11/13 — Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

11/15 — Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

11/16 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

11/17 — Columbia, SC @ The Senate

11/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre