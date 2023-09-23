Last night (September 22), Måneskin delivered a killer performance at Madison Square Garden. Over the course of the night, the Italian rock band, who won the Eurovision competition in 2021, performed several songs from their third studio album, Rush, as well as their cover of The Four Seasons’ “Beggin’,” which carried them over from Eurovision to TikTok fame. Later into the night, they added their spin on a fan-favorite Kendrick Lamar hit.

“We cannot be the last rock band… but maybe we can be the first rap band,” said Måneskin’s lead vocalist Damiano David, before diving into a cover of the 2017 hit single, “Humble.”

Humble (Kendrick Lamar’s cover)▪️September 21, 2023;

Madison Square Garden – New York City, USA.⭐️ © saritasantiago pic.twitter.com/grzeLFi1Jq — MÅNESKIN OFFICIAL FANCLUB (@ManeskinFanClub) September 22, 2023

This particular rendition of “Humble” was a lot more guitar-and-drum-driven, but maintained the powerful spirit of the original version.

This performance wasn’t the first time the band has displayed the influence they take from a multitude of genres. In an interview with Esquire, David revealed that this type of genre-fluidity comes naturally to him and the band.

“Not to brag, but for us, it comes easy,” he says. “We have four different and very strong backgrounds—Ethan and Thomas are very into rock n’ roll, punk, more classical, so they bring that energy. And I’m very, very into mainstream music, mainstream hooks, mainstream melodies. So I bring that kind of idea, and they put steroids in what I do.”

You can see a clip of the cover of “Humble” above.