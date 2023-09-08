Here Is Måneskin’s ‘Rush! World Tour’ Setlist

Italy’s beloved Måneskin are on the road. The polarizing group are known for controversial performances that fans adore, whether they’re topless at the VMAs or covering a classic Britney Spears hit.

The Rush! World Tour kicked off on September 3 in Germany, and they’ll be traveling over to North America later this month. The tour will hit Japan, Ireland, Australia, and several more countries as well before ending in December.

About performing topless at the VMAs, bassist Victoria De Angelis said in a pre-show interview, “I think it’s very important for us to share a message of freedom, generally. So just for everyone to be free to be themselves and express who they are […] and also to have more equality [between showing] a woman’s body and a man’s body.”

Check out their setlist from their first night of their tour in Germany, according to setlist.fm.

1. “Don’t Wanna Sleep”

2. “Gossip”

3. “Zitti E Buoni”

4. “Honey (Are U Coming?)”

5. “Supermodel”

6. “Coraline”

7. “Beggin'” (The Four Seasons cover)

8. “The Driver”

9. “For Your Love”

10. “Gasoline”

11. “If Not For You” (Acoustic)

12. “Timezone” (Acoustic)

13. “Formidable” (Stromae cover)

14. “I Wanna Be Your Slave”

15. “In Nome Del Padre”

16. “Mammamia”

17. “Bla Bla Bla”

18. “Kool Kids”

19. “The Loneliest” (encore)

20. “I Wanna Be Your Slave” (Reprise) (encore)