While fans may have been distracted by Måneskin’s lead vocalist Damiano David’s butt cheeks during the band’s performance of “Supermodel” at the MTV Video Music Awards, they also noticed that the camera briefly zoomed out away from the stage for about 30 seconds, showing a bird’s eye view of the audience.

It turns out, the camera zoomed out after bassist Victoria De Angelis’ top fell of mid-song. Today, MTV has shared an “uncensored” version of the performance.

“Blessed to share @maneskinofficial’s #VMAs performance in all their glory – the way we couldn’t on TV,” MTV said on Instagram. “Thanks for being supermodels and superstars, my loves.”

While De Angelis’ nipples are strategically censored, fans can now enjoy the performance of “Supermodel” without weird camera angles facing the audience, and see the band as they move to their music.

Earlier that night, on the black carpet, De Angelis wore a dress that exposed one of her breasts, while she had a pasty over the nipple, seemingly paying homage to Lil Kim’s iconic 1999 VMAs outfit. In a pre-show interview, De Angelis told MTV, “I think it’s very important for us to share a message of freedom, generally. So just for everyone to be free to be themselves and express who they are … and also to have more equality [between showing] a woman’s body and a man’s body.”

Check out the performance above.