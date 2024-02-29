Mannequin Pussy is dropping their anticipated next album titled I Got Heaven very soon. Given they started the album cycle last August with the lead single’s release, fans have been waiting to hear the full thing.

“‘I Got Heaven’ is a song intended to merge the sacred and the profane and to serve as a reminder that we are all perfect exactly as we have been made and that no one gets to decide how a life should or should not be lived,” lead singer Marisa Dabice shared about the title track at the time, giving a stronger idea about the themes that the band thought best represented the project.

Here’s everything to know ahead of the record’s release.