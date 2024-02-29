Mannequin Pussy is dropping their anticipated next album titled I Got Heaven very soon. Given they started the album cycle last August with the lead single’s release, fans have been waiting to hear the full thing.
“‘I Got Heaven’ is a song intended to merge the sacred and the profane and to serve as a reminder that we are all perfect exactly as we have been made and that no one gets to decide how a life should or should not be lived,” lead singer Marisa Dabice shared about the title track at the time, giving a stronger idea about the themes that the band thought best represented the project.
Here’s everything to know ahead of the record’s release.
Release Date
I Got Heaven is out 3/1 via Epitaph Records. Find more information here.
Tracklist
1. “I Got Heaven”
2. “Loud Bark”
3. “Nothing Like”
4. “I Don’t Know You”
5. “Sometimes”
6. “Ok? Ok! Ok? Ok!”
7. “Softly”
8. “Of Her”
9. “Aching”
10. “Split Me Open”
Singles
So far, the title track “I Got Heaven,” “Sometimes,” “I Don’t Know You,” and “Nothing Like” have been released as singles from Mannequin Pussy’s next album.
Features
There are no features on I Got Heaven, as of right now.
Artwork
Check out the artwork for I Got Heaven below.
Tour
Find Mannequin Pussy’s upcoming tour dates below.
04/05 — Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
04/06 — Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
04/08 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall
04/10 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
04/11 — Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Indy
04/12 — Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop
04/13 — Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs
04/15 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
04/16 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
04/18 — Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips
04/19 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues Bronze Peacock
04/20 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk
04/22 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
04/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
04/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
04/27 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
04/29 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
04/30 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
05/02 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
05/04 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
05/05 — Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre
05/07 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
05/08 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
05/10 — Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall – The Shelter
05/11 — Toronto, Ontario @ Horseshoe Tavern
05/13 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
05/14 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
05/16 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/17 — Washington, D.C. @ The Atlantis
05/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
05/30 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Festival
06/01 — Linz, AU @ SBAM Festival
06/02 — Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby Festival
06/04 — Paris, FR @ Le Petit Bain
06/05 — Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef
06/06 — Brussels, BE @ TRIX
06/07 — Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/08 — Porto, PT @ Primavera Festival
06/11 — Berlin, DE @ Cssiopeia
06/12 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Club
06/13 — Cologne, DE @ MTC
06/15 — Brighton, UK @ Chalk
06/16 — Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew
06/18 — Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts
06/19 — Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
06/20 — London, UK @ Scala
06/21 — Southampton, UK @ Joiners
06/30 — Manchester, UK @ Outbreak Festival
08/23 — Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
08/25 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival