Mannequin Pussy dropped their new single, “Nothing Like,” today — and treated fans to a new batch of tour dates for Europe. The song opens with dreamy vocals and a hypnotic drum beat. Then, in the first chorus, the instrumental shifts, embracing the rock vibes. As it turns out, the shifting psychedelic nature is what they were going for.
“Originally inspired by a stoned-out night 6 years ago spent watching an episode of Buffy The Vampire Slayer in which Buffy is forced to kill her lover, Angel, before he destroys the world,” the band’s lead singer, Marisa Dabice, shared in a statement. “The song existed in fragments until it finally met its final form last year.”
Tickets for the band’s European leg will be part of their I Got Heaven Tour, titled after their new album which drops in March. More information, including on additional North American shows, can be found here.
Check out “Nothing Like” above. Below, find the band’s full list of European stops.
Mannequin Pussy 2024 Tour Dates
05/30 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Festival
06/01 — Linz, AU @ SBAM Festival
06/02 — Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby Festival
06/04 — Paris, FR @ Le Petit Bain
06/05 — Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef
06/06 — Brussels, BE @ TRIX
06/07 — Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/08 — Porto, PT @ Primavera Festival
06/11 — Berlin, DE @ Cssiopeia
06/12 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Club
06/13 — Cologne, DE @ MTC
06/15 — Brighton, UK @ Chalk
06/16 — Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew
06/18 — Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts
06/19 — Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
06/20 — London, UK @ Scala
06/21 — Southampton, UK @ Joiners
06/30 — Manchester, UK @ Outbreak Festival
08/23 — Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
08/25 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
I Got Heaven is out 3/1 via Epitaph. Find more information here.