Mannequin Pussy dropped their new single, “Nothing Like,” today — and treated fans to a new batch of tour dates for Europe. The song opens with dreamy vocals and a hypnotic drum beat. Then, in the first chorus, the instrumental shifts, embracing the rock vibes. As it turns out, the shifting psychedelic nature is what they were going for.

“Originally inspired by a stoned-out night 6 years ago spent watching an episode of Buffy The Vampire Slayer in which Buffy is forced to kill her lover, Angel, before he destroys the world,” the band’s lead singer, Marisa Dabice, shared in a statement. “The song existed in fragments until it finally met its final form last year.”

Tickets for the band’s European leg will be part of their I Got Heaven Tour, titled after their new album which drops in March. More information, including on additional North American shows, can be found here.

Check out “Nothing Like” above. Below, find the band’s full list of European stops.