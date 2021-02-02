With a handful of No. 1 singles under his belt, country singer Luke Combs continues to grow his already-enormous platform. Unlike other country musicians such as The Chicks or Maren Morris, Combs has stayed tight-lipped about his political views amid the election and Black Lives Matter protests. But with his new song “The Great Divide,” Combs offers a lukewarm take about how our country’s politics seem more divided then ever.

Combs shared his new song with a lengthy explanation about the single. In it, he said he wrote the track last June when there were “a lot of crazy things going on in the world.” But in the same breath, Combs said the single is “not meant to be political.” Fellow country singer Margo Price took issue with his argument, calling out Combs for other times he had no problem being political.

Sharing a video clip alongside his single, Combs detailed his decision to release the song at this time:

“It felt like the right time to put this song out. When we wrote it there were a lot of crazy things going on in the world, there are still a lot of crazy things going on in the world, and I just felt like I had some stuff to say. It’s not meant to be political, it’s not meant to try to tell you what to think or how to believe. That’s not my job. I’m just a guy kind of saying the way he was feeling when he wrote it. We recorded this song on a whim a few week ago and it just felt like something I wanted you guys to hear. I hope you love it. I know it probably sounds a little different than what you’re used to.”

New song “The Great Divide” with @BillyStrings out now. Wrote it with my buddies Billy and Wyatt Durrette in June of last year. It was originally intended to be on a bluegrass album that I was working on, but that has been put on pause for now and album 3 is up next. pic.twitter.com/yIlXu6xuBX — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) February 1, 2021

After hearing Combs’ argument, Price was having none of it. Instead, she called out this double standard by sharing images of Combs with Confederate flag memorabilia and the time he allegedly flashed a white power hand sign during a televised performance. “when people say ‘they don’t want to be political’… smdh,” Price wrote.

when people say “they don’t want to be political”… smdh https://t.co/wfIM9cZCnt pic.twitter.com/l9SkpNLEeQ — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) February 2, 2021

After Combs fans began slamming Price under her original tweet, the singer shared a screenshot of one of the singer’s past tweets.

to the folks telling me to fuck off and calling me a cunt, I simply shared some photos. here’s another for y’all pic.twitter.com/QWAidGbweL — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) February 2, 2021

