It’s been an up-and-down past few months for Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus. In June, he publicly revealed that he had cancer. Throughout his treatment, he was open and transparent about how the process was going, and towards the end of September, he had awesome news to share: He’s officially cancer-free. Now that Hoppus’ health is trending upward, he made his return to the stage this past weekend for his first post-cancer concert.

He teamed up with Travis Barker (and Escape The Fate’s Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft) for his House Of Horrors pay-per-view broadcast and performed a set of Blink-182 songs (while decked out in Batman costumes): “What’s My Age Again?,” “The Rock Show,” and “Family Reunion.”

When Hoppus announced his good cancer news, he wrote, “Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free!! Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love. Still have to get scanned every six months and it’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed. Can I get a W in the chat?”

