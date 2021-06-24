Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Reveals He Has Cancer

Blink-182 fans were hit with sad news Wednesday: Vocalist and bassist Mark Hoppus revealed he has cancer in a post to his Instagram Story. “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” he wrote. “It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.”

Finding out that @markhoppus has cancer has me absolutely gutted 🥺@blink182 pic.twitter.com/T3Dg4SsNgF — James Selvaggio (@JimmyCannoli) June 23, 2021

He added, “I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive.” In a second photo he shared, Hoppus could be seen sitting at the doctor’s office with what appears to be an IV in his left arm, a PlayStation 5 controller near his left hand. He captioned the photo, “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please.” Hoppus, who is only 49 years old, has yet to reveal what kind of cancer he has and what stage it’s in.

The news comes months after Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker confirmed the band would release an album at some point in 2021. He teased features from Lil Uzi Vert, Grimes, and Pharrell on the new project, which would be their first full-length release since 2019’s Nails. Get well, Mark.

You can view screenshots of Hoppus’ Instagram posts above.