Matt Champion, formerly of Brockhampton and recently successful as a solo artist, has been expanding his list of collaborators lately. After working with Blackpink’s Jennie on “Slow Motion” earlier this year, he pairs up with the genre agnostic Deb Never on his new song, “Ash.” The tender song recounts the ups and downs of love, with the ending refrain summing up a floundering relationship as such: You made me laugh / And you made me cry… Why don’t you ask me out anymore?”

“Ash” appears on Champion’s EP Slint’s Favorite, which he has released over the past four weeks as an “extension” of his debut solo album, Mika’s Laundry. The project also includes “Faye,” “Hacker,” and “SPJ,” a string of mellow, but upbeat blends of pop, dance, and alt-rock.

Champion will be performing songs from Mika’s Laundry (and possibly, presumably, Slint’s Favorite) this Saturday, November 16, at Camp Flog Carnival in Los Angeles — his first time performing at the festival without Brockhampton. You can find set times for Flog Gnaw here.

Deb Never, meanwhile, recently released her single “Not In Love,” as she works on the follow-up to her 2021 debut, Where Have All The Flowers Gone?

You can listen to Matt Champion’s “Ash” featuring Deb Never above.