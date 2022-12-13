During a performance in Toronto last night (December 12), Matty Healy of The 1975 had a clever response to a fan who threw a Maroon 5 shirt onstage.

After catching the shirt in his hand, Healy began seeing the chorus of Maroon 5’s hit single “Payphone.” Healy then encouraged the audience to join in for the impromptu performance. After the song, Healy then shouted out the band’s lead vocalist, Adam Levine. “We love you Adam,” Healy said.

While it seems like it was all love between the two lead singers, many fans of The 1975 immediately suggested that Healy may have been poking fun at Levine after the two had a brief online Twitter row in 2020.

When The 1975 unveiled the cover for their single, “Me & You Together Song,” Levine noted similarities between the single cover and the cover art for a 1997 album called The Fourth World by Kara’s Flowers, which was the original name of Maroon 5.

“Hey @the1975, you guys big ‘Kara’s Flowers’ fans,” Levine asked in a since-deleted Tweet.

Healy, who is no longer on Twitter, responded, saying, “I don’t know what the f*ck that is but I love that song about being in a phone box or whatever it is,” referring to “Payphone.”

Find a clip from the performance above.