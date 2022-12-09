The 1975 returned today with a new music video for their poppy romantic song, “Oh Caroline,” from the band’s recent acclaimed album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language.

While they are currently still touring across the US as lead singer Matty Healy causes more chaos onstage, this latest video finds him wreaking emotional havoc instead. Donning full prosthetics to transform into an old man reminiscing on a lost love, Healy lets fans literally see what his grandpa era will look like.

The video for “Oh Caroline” pans between the past and present, as Healy (in his younger, current form) performs the song with the rest of the band at a club. Alluding to grief, there is also a powerful dancing scene that finds Healy with a female performer before he remembers the same choreography in old age — except he is alone.

In traditional fashion, there’s cigarette smoking and dancing on tables. At the end of the day, she was probably put off by Healy’s meat-eating shenanigans.

“You don’t need to have lived a story to write one,” Healy told Apple Music about the song. “Caroline is whoever you want it to be – you can change that name in your head.”

Watch The 1975’s new music video for “Oh Caroline” above.