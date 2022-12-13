Musician Matty Healy is kissing a lot of people these days. The 1975 frontman stirred up a lot of chatter across the internet by making out with fans on stage during their 2013 song “Robbers” — those who have been following the band since the beginning know that this isn’t new because he’d done it on old tours years ago.

So maybe it’s not that surprising that today he shared a picture of him kissing the one and only Phoebe Bridgers, made all the more unhinged with Bo Burnham standing behind them. Many are frazzled because of the Punisher performer’s recent engagement to actor Paul Mescal, though more fans are begging Healy to “stay away” from Bridgers.

The crossover of Burnham and Healy is nothing of a surprise. Before Being Funny In A Foreign Language arrived, Healy revealed that he showed it to the comedian and “was pleased when Burnham laughed at all the right times.” That’s likely due to the frequent humor on the record, which Healy summed up simply in that same interview: “There’s so much of it [laughs]! There are so many good dick jokes on the record. It’s all about my dick. I’m obsessed with my dick for some reason.”