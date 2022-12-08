Adam Levine had a September to forget. The Maroon 5 vocalist was at the center of a very bizarre cheating scandal after a model named Sumner Stroh took to TikTok to allege that she and Levine had an affair. Screenshots showed Levine asking if he could name his forthcoming child, his third with wife Behati Prinsloo, after Stroh. Other women followed in Stroh’s footsteps, sharing flirty DMs allegedly from Levine, which prompted a memefest.

Levine addressed the allegations with TMZ, admitting that he “used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner” but denied engaging in an affair. That could have been the end of it, and it more or less was, but the internet never totally forgets.

According to Google’s “Year In Search 2022” report, Levine was the most-searched musician or band this year. The top five is rounded out by Mary J. Blige, Lil Tjay, Kendrick Lamar, and Migos. The top-five most-searched people overall were Johnny Depp, Will Smith, Amber Heard, Antonio Brown, and Kari Lake.

Blige took part in the Emmy-winning Super Bowl LVI halftime performance at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium alongside Lamar, 50 Cent, Dr. Dre, Eminem, and Snoop Dogg. Lil Tjay was shot seven times in Edgewater, New Jersey this June, resulting in emergency surgery and one week spent unconscious. The Bronx rapper made a full recovery. Lamar returned with Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, his first album since 2017’s Pulitzer Prize-winning DAMN.

Migos were in the news cycle heavily — first because Offset departed the Atlanta trio, and then because Takeoff was tragically shot and killed on November 1. His alleged killer was arrested last week and is being held on $2 million bond.

See the full Google report here.