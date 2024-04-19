Taylor Swift isn’t mincing words. Tonight (April 19), the prolific pop icon has shared her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. And as its title suggests, Swift is sharing the poetry of her tortured soul. On the album is a song called “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” on which, she details her time with a man who wasn’t all he was cracked up to me.

While this man seemed charming at first, Swift soon learned that he was nothing special, and would later prove to be just another disappointment.

She details eye-opening experiences with this man, singing “You tried to buy some pills / From a friend of friends of mine /

They just ghosted you / Now you know what it feels like.”

Forced to have learned her lesson the hard way, Swift relays a special message to this man.

“I don’t even want you back / I just want to know / If rusting my sparkling summer was the goal / And I don’t miss what we had / But could someone give a message to the smallest man who ever lived?,” she sings on the song’s chorus.

Though she doesn’t call out anyone by name, fans may be able to deduce whom the song is about.

You can listen to ‘The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived’ above.

The Tortured Poets Department is out now via Republic. Find more information here.