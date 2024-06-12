Metallica is entering the digital universe. Today (June 12) Metallica has revealed that they are taking center stage within the world of Fortnite as part of the fourth season of Fortnite Festival.

They will make history as the first band to play in all of the Fortnite experiences — including Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale, LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and more. Beginning tomorrow (June 13), Fortnite will introduce special Metallica-themed gameplay.

Additionally, Fortnite players will get a chance to see the band live in a series of concerts in the game’s universe. The series, Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury., will run through six of Metallica’s signature songs through gameplay that replicates the energy of a live Metallica show.

The concerts will take place over the course of two days — Saturday, June 22 at 2 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. ET, 11 p.m. ET; and Sunday, June 23 at 10 a.m. ET, 2 p.m. ET, and 5 p.m. ET. These will be the only times to experience the concert live.

During the concerts, fans will have the opportunity to play along with Metallica.

The new season of Fortnite Festival will also introduce Battle Stage, which will see 16 players in a match. The players will play music from the same setlist, with one eventually emerging as the victor.

You can see the Fortnite Festival trailer above.