While James Hetfield of Metallica is busy preparing for the release of the new Metallica album 72 Seasons, he’s also doing a lot outside of music. He’s set to star in The Thicket, a Tubi film based on the Joe R. Lansdale novel.

According to Deadline, the legendary singer will act alongside Peter Dinklage, Juliette Lewis, Esmé Creed-Miles, Levon Hawke, Leslie Grace, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Macon Blair, Ned Dennehy, Andrew Schulz, and Arliss Howard.

The Thicket is about “an innocent young man, Jack (Hawke), who goes on an epic quest to rescue his sister Lula (Creed-Miles) after she has been kidnapped by the violent killer Cut Throat Bill (Lewis) and her gang,” as per the publication. “To save her, Jack enlists the help of a crafty bounty hunter named Reginald Jones (Dinklage), a grave-digging alcoholic son of an ex-slave (Akinnagbe), and a street-smart prostitute (Grace). The gang tracks Cut Throat Bill into the deadly no-man’s land known as The Big Thicket — a place where blood and chaos reign.”

Meanwhile, 72 Seasons arrives next month, and singles “If Darkness Had A Son,” “Screaming Suicide,” and “Lux Æterna” are out now. The band will be heading on a length tour at the end of next month as well.