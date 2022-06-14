Michelle are back with their first new material since March’s LP After Dinner We Talk Dreams. This comes in the form of two new tracks titled “Sea Shanty” and “Fool 4 U,” as well as new tour dates, starting in Los Angeles at the end of August and ending in Albany in September.

“‘Sea Shanty’ is a tense, pensive addition to ADWTD,” the band, who’ve shared the stage with Mitski, explained. “Maybe a daydream, or a nightmare, the song soundtracks the calm before the storm – the moment before a journey, the moment after a sobering realization.” They added that “Fool 4 U” “offers something bittersweet. Sitting in the kind of love that holds you – in the kind of love that suffocates you. A song for the tenderness you hate to love, and once loved to have.”

Listen to the “Sea Shanty” above and “Fool 4 U” below and check out the tour dates underneath.

08/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic

08/31 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues Voodoo Room

09/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

09/02 – Tucson, AZ @ HOCO Fest

09/05 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room

09/06 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

09/08 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

09/09 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

09/10 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

09/11 – Detroit, MI @ The Loving Touch

09/13 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

09/14 – Albany, NY @ Lark Hall