Michelle Release ‘Sea Shanty’ And ‘Fool 4 U’ And Announce A 2022 Tour

Michelle are back with their first new material since March’s LP After Dinner We Talk Dreams. This comes in the form of two new tracks titled “Sea Shanty” and “Fool 4 U,” as well as new tour dates, starting in Los Angeles at the end of August and ending in Albany in September.

“‘Sea Shanty’ is a tense, pensive addition to ADWTD,” the band, who’ve shared the stage with Mitski, explained. “Maybe a daydream, or a nightmare, the song soundtracks the calm before the storm – the moment before a journey, the moment after a sobering realization.” They added that “Fool 4 U” “offers something bittersweet. Sitting in the kind of love that holds you – in the kind of love that suffocates you. A song for the tenderness you hate to love, and once loved to have.”

Listen to the “Sea Shanty” above and “Fool 4 U” below and check out the tour dates underneath.

08/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic
08/31 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues Voodoo Room
09/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge
09/02 – Tucson, AZ @ HOCO Fest
09/05 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room
09/06 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
09/08 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
09/09 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
09/10 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen
09/11 – Detroit, MI @ The Loving Touch
09/13 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
09/14 – Albany, NY @ Lark Hall

