Six-piece NYC-based collective MICHELLE captured hearts with their 2018 debut album Heatwave. Continuing to hone their refined harmonies and wistful melodies, MICHELLE are just weeks away from releasing their sophomore LP AFTER DINNER WE TALK DREAMS, which they’ve already previewed with the wonderfully catchy tunes “SYNCOPATE” and “MESS U MADE.” Now, MICHELLE share another taste of their upcoming release with the new buoyant track “EXPIRATION DATE.”

Composed of musicians Sofia D’Angelo, Julian Kaufman, Charlie Kilgore, Layla Ku, Emma Lee, and Jamee Lockard, MICHELLE’s track “EXPIRATION DATE” takes the collective’s already awe-inspiring vocals to new heights. Over twinkling keys and R&B-inspired percussion, MICHELLE’s three singers deliver swirling melodies about enjoying a relationship while it still lasts.

Shortly after the release of their AFTER DINNER WE TALK DREAMS and playing a few shows in the UK and Europe in February, MICHELLE are slated to hit the road with non-other than Mitski on her sold-out 2022 tour. They’ll open for the singer for a month-long stretch in March with stops in cities like Detroit, Nashville, and NYC. Ahead of their upcoming dates, MICHELLE were able to take the stage in 2021 opening for Arlo Parks and Gus Dapperton in venues across the US.

Listen to “EXPIRATION DATE” above.

AFTER DINNER WE TALK DREAMS is out 1/28 via Canvasback Music/Transgressive. Pre-order it here.