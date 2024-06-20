Michelle released their Glow EP earlier this year and are basking in the afterglow by announcing Songs About You Specifically, the New York-bred collective’s forthcoming album due out on September 27.
According to a press release, Michelle members Sofia D’Angelo, Julian Kaufman, Charlie Kilgore, Layla Ku, Emma Lee, and Jamee Lockard “decided to rent out a house in Ojai, California” to write Songs About You Specifically.
“Surrounded by lizards, the smell of ripe cactus fruit, and endless expanses of sand, they experienced a sense of solitude and closeness they hadn’t before,” the press release continued. “It shifted the tone of their work. While their earlier music channeled the churning restlessness of the city, these news songs meander and expand into starry shoegaze reveries, slick funk riffs, and lilting ’80s synth pop.”
That is apparent on “Oontz,” Michelle’s bubbly, groovy single released on Thursday, June 20, simultaneous with the album announcement.
Listen to “Oontz” above, and find more information about Michelle’s Songs About You Specifically below.
Michelle’s Songs About You Specifically Album Cover Artwork
Michelle’s Songs About You Specifically Tracklist
1. “Mentos And Coke”
2. “Blissing”
3. “Akira”
4. “Cathy”
5. “Dropout”
6. “Noah”
7. “Missing On One”
8. “I’m Not Trying”
9. “Oontz”
10. “Painkiller”
11. “Trackstar”
Michelle’s Upcoming 2024 Tour Dates
10/30 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
11/01 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
11/02 — Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
11/03 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza
11/06 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
11/08 — Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge
11/10 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
11/13 — San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room at House of Blues San Diego
11/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre
Songs About You Specifically is out 9/27 via Atlantic Records/Transgressive. Find more information here.