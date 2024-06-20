Michelle released their Glow EP earlier this year and are basking in the afterglow by announcing Songs About You Specifically, the New York-bred collective’s forthcoming album due out on September 27.

According to a press release, Michelle members Sofia D’Angelo, Julian Kaufman, Charlie Kilgore, Layla Ku, Emma Lee, and Jamee Lockard “decided to rent out a house in Ojai, California” to write Songs About You Specifically.

“Surrounded by lizards, the smell of ripe cactus fruit, and endless expanses of sand, they experienced a sense of solitude and closeness they hadn’t before,” the press release continued. “It shifted the tone of their work. While their earlier music channeled the churning restlessness of the city, these news songs meander and expand into starry shoegaze reveries, slick funk riffs, and lilting ’80s synth pop.”

That is apparent on “Oontz,” Michelle’s bubbly, groovy single released on Thursday, June 20, simultaneous with the album announcement.

Listen to “Oontz” above, and find more information about Michelle’s Songs About You Specifically below.