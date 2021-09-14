NYC-based six-piece Michelle made a name for themselves with their 2018 debut effort Heatwave. After catching the attention of artists like Arlo Parks and Gus Dapperton, Michelle are back to kick off a new era of music with the dreamy, love-struck single “Syncopate.”

Featuring jangly guitars and a dance-ready beat, “Syncopate” officially heralds Michelle’s sophomore album After Dinner We Talk Dreams, which is set to drop on January 28, 2022. Speaking about the track in a statement, the band said they were inspired by the feeling of desire:

“The song at its core is about desire. Communicating your desire can feel vulnerable, so we wanted to have some fun with that and show our funky and seductive side. It really feels like we’re hitting the street for the first time by putting this song out into the world.”

Listen to “Syncopate” above and find Michelle’s After Dinner We Talk Dreams album artwork, tracklist, and tour dates below.

1. “Mess U Made”

2. “Expiration Date”

3. “Pose”

4. “Syncopate”

5. “No Signal”

6. “Talking To Myself”

7. “50/50”

8. “Looking Glass”

9. “End Of The World”

10. “Fire Escape”

11. “Hazards”

12. “Layla In The Rocket”

13. “Spaced Out, Phased Out”

14. “My Friends”

09/21 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right*

09/22 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg*

09/25 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall*

09/26 — Montréal, QC @ Le Petit Campus*

09/28 — Toronto, ON @ Mod Club Theatre*

09/29 — Detroit, MI @ El Club*

10/01 — Columbus, OH @ The Basement*

10/02 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall*

10/03 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry*

10/05 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall*

10/06 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court*

10/08 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge*

10/09 — Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret*

10/10 — Seattle, WA @ The Croc’s Second Stage*

10/12 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent*

10/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid

10/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge*

10/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex*

10/16 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom*

10/18 — Austin, TX @ The Parish*

10/19 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada*

10/20 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall*

10/24 — Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge*

10/26 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage*

10/27 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia*

11/08 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line+

11/09 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theater+

11/10 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall+

11/12 — Toronto, ON @ Opera House+

11/13 — Montreal, QC @ L’Astral+

11/15 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club+

11/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel+

11/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts+

11/20 — Washington, DC @ 930 Club+

02/05 — Dublin, Ireland @ Whelans

02/07 — Glasgow, Scotland @ The Poetry Club

02/08 — Manchester, England @ YES

02/09 — London, England @ The Lexington

02/11 — Paris, France @ Le Pop Up!

02/12 — Brussels, Belgium @ Wilfoof Bar

02/14 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

* with Arlo Parks

+ with Gus Dapperton

After Dinner We Talk Dreams is out 1/28/2022 via Canvasback Music/Transgressive. Pre-order it here.