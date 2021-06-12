After releasing his second album Orca in 2020, Gus Dapperton is back with an updated version of the pop-rock record. Adding several new songs onto the original pop-rock project, he’s also shared a new video for one of the tracks, “Sober Up,” where he performs the song in an immaculately hip apartment accompanied by his shadow.
Other new songs include “Flatline” and “Steady,” along with the rest of the original tracks. And now that restrictions on touring have been lifted thanks to vaccines for COVID-19, Dapperton also shared a slew of tour dates for the rest of the year and into the fall, kicking off with Lollapalooza this July. Check out the “Sober Up” video above and two new songs below, as well as his full touring schedule. These new songs are also joined by his collaboration with Chanel Tres on a new version of the track “Palms.”
7/29/21/8/1/21 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
9/18/21/9/12/21 — Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown Festival
10/17/21 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
10/19/21 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
10/22/21 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
10/23/21 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s
10/24/21 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
10/26/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/27/21 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues – San Diego
10/29/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
11/1/21 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
11/2/21 — Vancouver, BC @Hollywood Theatre
11/3/21 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
11/5/21 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
11/6/21 — Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
11/8/21 — Minneapolis, MS @ Fine Line
11/9/21 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
11/12/21 — Toronto, ON @ Opera House
11/13/21 — Montreal, QB @ L’Astral
11/15/21 — South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom
11/16/21 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
11/18/21 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/19/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts