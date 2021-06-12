After releasing his second album Orca in 2020, Gus Dapperton is back with an updated version of the pop-rock record. Adding several new songs onto the original pop-rock project, he’s also shared a new video for one of the tracks, “Sober Up,” where he performs the song in an immaculately hip apartment accompanied by his shadow.

Other new songs include “Flatline” and “Steady,” along with the rest of the original tracks. And now that restrictions on touring have been lifted thanks to vaccines for COVID-19, Dapperton also shared a slew of tour dates for the rest of the year and into the fall, kicking off with Lollapalooza this July. Check out the “Sober Up” video above and two new songs below, as well as his full touring schedule. These new songs are also joined by his collaboration with Chanel Tres on a new version of the track “Palms.”

7/29/21/8/1/21 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

9/18/21/9/12/21 — Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown Festival

10/17/21 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

10/19/21 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

10/22/21 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

10/23/21 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s

10/24/21 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

10/26/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/27/21 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues – San Diego

10/29/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

11/1/21 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/2/21 — Vancouver, BC @Hollywood Theatre

11/3/21 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

11/5/21 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/6/21 — Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

11/8/21 — Minneapolis, MS @ Fine Line

11/9/21 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

11/12/21 — Toronto, ON @ Opera House

11/13/21 — Montreal, QB @ L’Astral

11/15/21 — South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom

11/16/21 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

11/18/21 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/19/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts