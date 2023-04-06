Sometimes, it happens: A celebrity’s Twitter account gets compromised. That happened to Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner recently, but the whole experience turned out to be not that bad… “wholesome,” even, per Zauner.

On April 4, the Japanese Breakfast Twitter account (@Jbrekkie) shared a photo of Zauner standing by a shelf containing copies of her hit book, Crying In H Mart. The post read, “What an eventful day this was. Thank you to everyone who showed support.” That was apparently not legitimate social media activity, though: Later in an Instagram Story, Zauner wrote, “@jbrekkie Twitter has been hacked [sad emoji] I’ve been locked out so if you receive a message from the account it is not me!!!”

The next day, Zauner returned to Twitter and offered an update, writing that the experience of being hacked actually wasn’t too bad at all. She tweeted, “And I’m back! Honestly a pretty wholesome hacker experience. They just posted a pic of me at Powells and thanked people for their support? Maybe an extreme plea to become my social media manager?”

Speaking of Crying In H Mart, the memoir is getting a movie adaptation and progress is being made on that front: It was reported in March that Zauner has tapped Will Sharpe (aka Ethan from The White Lotus) to direct.