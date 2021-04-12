Dave Grohl doesn’t stop. He just announced a new book last week and now he has another new project on the way. This time, it’s What Drives Us, a documentary directed by Grohl and produced by Foo Fighters.

A statement about the film summarizes:

“What Drives Us follows bands Radkey and Starcrawler as they take on the world, one town at a time, while also telling stories of the biggest artists in the music industry, recalling the romance and adventure, as well as the idiocy and chaos, of their own time on the road. The film explores the logistics of what it takes to turn a van into a home, and how the tricks of this trade have been handed down through the decades. There was a time before the digital age when this is how music and information made its way through the world. You had to take it to the people yourself and hope that word would spread like wildfire. While the world has changed, the rite of passage has not. There is no other way to know whether you can make it in this business. You have to get in the van.”

Grohl also says, “This film is my love letter to every musician that has ever jumped in an old van with their friends and left it all behind for the simple reward of playing music. What started as a project to pull back the curtain on the DIY logistics of stuffing all of your friends and equipment into a small space for months on end eventually turned into an exploration of ‘why?’ What drives us?'”

What Drives Us features interviews with artists like Ringo Starr, U2’s The Edge, ACDC’s Brian Johnson, Steven Tyler, St. Vincent, and many others. The film will be available starting on April 30, via The Coda Collection in the US and Amazon Prime Video in select global markets.

Watch a trailer for What Drives Us above.